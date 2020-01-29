First Quadrant L P CA Has $7.16 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,738 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2,764.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,012,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total value of $584,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,962,243. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.97. 18,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.94. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $67.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.