First Quadrant L P CA Has $7.30 Million Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Verisign accounts for about 0.6% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $7,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisign by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Verisign by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of VRSN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,729. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.68. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $163.75 and a one year high of $221.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.01.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

