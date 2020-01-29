First Quadrant L P CA Lowers Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.00. 911,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

