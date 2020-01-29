First Quadrant L P CA Makes New Investment in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.21% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $210,813.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82. Natus Medical Incorporated has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

