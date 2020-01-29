First Quadrant L P CA Sells 10,135 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. First Industrial Realty Trust accounts for about 0.7% of First Quadrant L P CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,862,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 329,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,675,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 211,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,759,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 421.4% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FR. ValuEngine cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,702. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

