First Quadrant L P CA Sells 14,953 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,953 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after purchasing an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 199,394 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 541,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,544,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,434. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded down $5.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.98. 24,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,282. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.54. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $139.83 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

