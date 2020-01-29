First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) Shares Down 1.7%

First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN)’s stock price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.54, approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.97.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average of $23.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0684 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FCAN) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.84% of First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Canada AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.