First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 50,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,522. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

