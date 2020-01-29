First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) shares dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.23, approximately 4,102 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

