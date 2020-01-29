First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $34.89, 202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit