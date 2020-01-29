Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FVRR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

FVRR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 125,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,450. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Fiverr International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

