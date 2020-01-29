Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli Buys 1,000 Shares

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $11,870,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,436,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after buying an additional 190,825 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 184,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

