Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.30. 5,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

FBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

