Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Short Interest Update

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $152.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.65. Flexsteel Industries has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

In other news, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 5,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $89,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marcus D. Hamilton purchased 2,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,880 shares of company stock valued at $194,683. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC lifted its position in Flexsteel Industries by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

