FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 65.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 30,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,628,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLIR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.84. 27,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,644. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.18 and a twelve month high of $55.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.15.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

