Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.69

Foresight Solar Fund Ltd (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Foresight Solar Fund stock traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 117.20 ($1.54). 510,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,485. The stock has a market cap of $710.35 million and a P/E ratio of 10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 43.73 and a current ratio of 43.73. Foresight Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 127.02 ($1.67). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.56.

About Foresight Solar Fund

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

