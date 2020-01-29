Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). Forum Energy Technologies reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FET. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.66.

NYSE FET traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 732,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.09. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite bought 585,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 908,438 shares of company stock worth $1,160,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 370,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

