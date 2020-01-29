Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.92. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $211.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 42,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $2,738,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Fox Factory by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

