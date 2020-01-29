Franco Nevada Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,961 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 974% compared to the average volume of 648 call options.
NYSE:FNV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $112.14.
Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.
Franco Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
