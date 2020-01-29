Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $251,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,141,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,711,000 after purchasing an additional 30,506 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 874,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 20.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 83,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 460,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 362,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.