Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,100 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
In other Franklin Electric news, VP Steven William Aikman sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $251,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $29,156.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock worth $904,262. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
