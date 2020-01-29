Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,305 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $116,463,000 after buying an additional 2,228,215 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $47,279,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 148.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 674,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 79.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after acquiring an additional 365,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

