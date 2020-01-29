Freeport-McMoRan’s (FCX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

NYSE:FCX opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 592.00 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

