French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.51

French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.51 and traded as low as $31.00. French Connection Group shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 95,765 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.08.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for French Connection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for French Connection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.