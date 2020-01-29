Friedenthal Financial Buys 1,271 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $92.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,148. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $92.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

