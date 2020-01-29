Friedenthal Financial Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF makes up 3.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 203.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,899 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.