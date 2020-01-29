Friedenthal Financial Purchases New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 109.0% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.