Friedenthal Financial Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter.

RYE traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,272. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.74 and a twelve month high of $54.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.2169 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

