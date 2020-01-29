Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 107 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $290,774,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock opened at $328.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day moving average of $307.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.08 and a 52 week high of $334.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.