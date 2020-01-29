FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Separately, BidaskClub cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
In other FRP news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $33,423.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649 shares in the company, valued at $33,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $106,944. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.67. FRP has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 27.61 and a quick ratio of 27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 61.11%.
FRP Company Profile
FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.