FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 66,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, BidaskClub cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Get FRP alerts:

In other FRP news, CAO John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $52,551.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,459.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $33,423.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 649 shares in the company, valued at $33,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,106 shares of company stock worth $106,944. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of FRP by 59,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FRP during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FRP by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of FRP by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FRP by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.60. 17,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.67. FRP has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 27.61 and a quick ratio of 27.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 61.11%.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.