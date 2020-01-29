FSI Group LLC Sells 2,553 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

FSI Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation NA accounts for 0.4% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Scott J. Mclean sold 44,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $2,283,135.42. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 4,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $217,505.55. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,004 shares of company stock worth $2,641,399. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.19.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 40,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,574. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

