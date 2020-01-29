FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Decreased by Piper Sandler

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:FFNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.21. First Financial Northwest has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,836,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,365 shares in the company, valued at $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.