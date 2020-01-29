FY2020 EPS Estimates for Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Decreased by Analyst

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14.

Get Navient alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NAVI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The stock had a trading volume of 82,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.47.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 472,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,572,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after buying an additional 880,568 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.