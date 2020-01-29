FY2021 EPS Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $5.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.53.

NCLH stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. 36,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,377. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $52.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $13,124,520.36. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock worth $13,890,008. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.