FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Nevro Corp Issued By Svb Leerink (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nevro in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVRO. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.78. 16,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.87. Nevro has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Nevro by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

In related news, VP Doug Alleavitch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

