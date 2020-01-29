GameCredits Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $16,356.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Coinrail.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.com

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitBay, Livecoin, Crex24, Coinrail, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

