Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $52.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $46.99. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.1906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 0.37%.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.