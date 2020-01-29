Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,098 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,584,000 after buying an additional 130,797 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after buying an additional 786,567 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after buying an additional 1,057,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after buying an additional 83,937 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50.

