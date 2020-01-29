GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.56

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.56 and traded as low as $31.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 9,428 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEAGY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

