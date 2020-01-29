General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

General Electric (NYSE:GE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03, RTT News reports. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. General Electric updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.50-0.60 EPS.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Earnings History for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

