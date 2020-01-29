General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth about $462,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 500.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

