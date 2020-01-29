German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

German American Bancorp. has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. German American Bancorp. has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect German American Bancorp. to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get German American Bancorp. alerts:

NASDAQ:GABC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.04. 2,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,054. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.69.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 25.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.