GINcoin (GIN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,481.00

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a market cap of $95,025.00 and approximately $1,481.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,346.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.90 or 0.01881588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.53 or 0.04102529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00644714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00130613 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.86 or 0.00747291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009714 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00026044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00671054 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,024,858 coins and its circulating supply is 8,024,848 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

