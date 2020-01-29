GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $64.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.35. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a twelve month low of $47.83 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

