GlobalBoost-Y Achieves Market Cap of $130,059.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $130,059.00 and approximately $1,030.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,360.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.82 or 0.01886436 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.25 or 0.04099309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00643207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00132293 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.23 or 0.00749244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009621 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00027587 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,853,853 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

