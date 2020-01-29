Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4042 per share by the shipping company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Golar LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Golar LNG Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years. Golar LNG Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 167.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Golar LNG Partners to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 174.2%.

Golar LNG Partners stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. 690,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $14.28.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

GMLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

