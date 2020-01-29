Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) is FSI Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

FSI Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 9.5% of FSI Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,868,000 after acquiring an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 428,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,573,000 after acquiring an additional 129,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.12.

NYSE GS traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $239.96. 1,809,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,952. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.55. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.