Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GBDC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.43. 11,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.23 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 73,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,870,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,881,000 after acquiring an additional 403,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 253,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,615 shares during the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

