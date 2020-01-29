Grace & White Inc. NY Has $2.24 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.12% of Dillard’s worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 29.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,641 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 50.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDS traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $70.10. 2,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,619. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $86.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. Dillard’s had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.