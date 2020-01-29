Grace & White Inc. NY Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark makes up about 1.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.36% of American Woodmark worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,894,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ AMWD traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,454. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.23. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $65.46 and a 12 month high of $115.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.16 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

