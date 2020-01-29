Grace & White Inc. NY Reduces Stock Position in CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in CUI Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138,518 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in CUI Global were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CUI Global by 79.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,131,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 502,500 shares during the last quarter. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CUI Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other CUI Global news, CEO James F. Oneil purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Insiders have bought a total of 154,881 shares of company stock worth $166,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUI Global stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 7,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.40. CUI Global Inc has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.23.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

